Priyanka Chopra expresses her wish to go on double date with Deepika Padukone & Ranveer, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra’s Gunday co-star and a good friend, Ranveer Singh recently interviewed her regarding her memoir, Unfinished, which she has released recently. During the chat session, Ranveer has spoken about Priyanka’s memoir, what she has written in it and also about her journey in the film industry. The duo also discussed about their spouses Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone. And when Ranveer asked Priyanka to tell everyone more about 'Nick Jiju', she quickly reminded him how he sent a customised Nutella jar to Nick but didn’t send her one.

Later, Ranveer recalled how he met Nick at Priyanka's wedding reception in Mumbai in December 2018. He said Nick is a fine gentleman. “Extremely chivalrous, very very warm. We chilled together. He is a lot of fun," he added. Priyanka then expressed her wish to go on a double date with Ranveer and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. She said, "I can't wait for us to go on, like a double date together and just do something really fun."

Priyanka also asked Ranveer if he ever steals Deepika’s clothes from her closet. The Ram Leela actor said it is the other way round. Priyanka then admitted that she also steals Nick’s clothes from his closet, at times even before he is able to wear it. "I had a feeling that you guys would also have that kind of dynamic," she added.

Ranveer and Priyanka have worked together in three movies which includes Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gunday.

