Priyanka Chopra finally revealed the face of her daughter

MUMBAI :Indeed Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved and followed celebrities not only in Bollywood industry but also at the international platform, the actress who is known for her wittiness, fashion and fitness is winning hearts globally.

Over the time we have seen Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas winning hearts by giving some major couple goals, indeed they are one of the most loved and followed couples we have in the acting space.

When there was news of Priyanka Chopra becoming a mother there was a wave of happiness among the fans and since then the fans were looking forward to the face of their daughter.

We have seen the glimpses of Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in a few pictures when the couple posted hiding her face, but today finally Priyanka Chopra has revealed the face of her daughter.



Priyanka Chopra dropped these pictures of her daughter and indeed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is looking very cute and friends. The fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the daughter of Priyanka Chopra.

Indeed these pictures of the daughter of Priyanka Chopra are making our Tuesday morning very beautiful, what are your views on these pictures of the daughter of Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, do let us know in the comment section below.

