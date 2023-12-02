Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared the trailer release date of her upcoming film, 'Love Again'. The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video about her Valentine's Day plan which "involves Celine Dion", the Canadian singer known for her superhit track 'My Heart Will Go On' from the James Cameron directorial 'Titanic'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 16:00
movie_image: 
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion

MUMBAI :Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared the trailer release date of her upcoming film, 'Love Again'. The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video about her Valentine's Day plan which "involves Celine Dion", the Canadian singer known for her superhit track 'My Heart Will Go On' from the James Cameron directorial 'Titanic'.

She captioned the video: "YOU, Celine, Sam & I... let's make a plan for Valentine's Day. We're bringing you @loveagainmovie - trailer in ONE WEEK! @samheughan @celinedion."

With all the visually pleasing looks & moments, 'Love Again' is the one film everyone globally is looking forward to.

The film, which also stars Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie, is produced by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures.

Recently, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas spoke about their daughter attending a public event for the first time. Speaking on the 'Today Show', Nick said: "It was really her first time out in public and we were nervous about it. The whole day I think was such a great setting for the family to be together and for all of us to celebrate. Having my little girl out there was really special."

SOURCE-IANS
 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Love Again Celia Imrie Russell Tovey Steve Oram Omid Djalili Sofia Barclay Lydia West Arinze Kene Priyanka TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 16:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Sumbul wasn’t a deserving contestant to win the show; Abdu was favoured a lot and not treated like a contestant; I see Priyanka and Archana in the top two, if Shiv and MC Stan make it there, the finale is not worth my time” - VJ
MUMBAI : VJ Andy is a popular personality on television who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 7.He was...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Something is stirring up between Garry and Seerat
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi questions Abhimanyu on the jam, asks if it was sent by Akshara
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion
MUMBAI :Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared the trailer release date of her upcoming film, 'Love Again'. The...
John Abraham: It is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero
MUMBAI :Actor John Abraham, who is currently riding high on the success of 'Pathaan', hopes that a prequel to his...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion

Latest Video

Related Stories
John Abraham: It is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero
John Abraham: It is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero
Madhuri Dixit elated with response to her 'Panchak' at Pune International Film Fest
Madhuri Dixit elated with response to her 'Panchak' at Pune International Film Fest
Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Yaariyan 2
Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Yaariyan 2
Swara Bhasker to drape vintage fashion, play 9 characters in next film
Swara Bhasker to drape vintage fashion, play 9 characters in next film
Horophile SRK: His wrist watch in new video is worth more than Rs 4.5 crore
Horophile SRK: His wrist watch in new video is worth more than Rs 4.5 crore
Wamiqa Gabbi, Ishan Khatter learnt contemporary dance for 'Fursat'
Wamiqa Gabbi, Ishan Khatter learnt contemporary dance for 'Fursat'