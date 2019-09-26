News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ 'face off' video with Kareena Kapoor Khan makes grabs eyeballs!

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Sep 2019 04:02 PM

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan have always had a cordial relation with each other, however, things are often taken out of proportion and them being cordial has been often construed as them being rivals. However, when the two appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 6, they did have a bond that was more than cordial, and ever since, there hasn't been much to question or talk about after all.

And today, as PeeCee shot for the finale episode of Dance India Dance Season 7, she posed for photos with Bebo, and in fact, she also decided to post quite a fun boomerang, but her caption is what had our attention. She wrote, "Our kind of face off... Thank you #DanceIndiaDance for having us... so much fun with your talented contestants &... judges. See you soon #KareenKapoorKhan #TerrenceLewis @boscomartis @raftaarmusic #TheSkyIsPink in theatres on Oct 11."

 Check out the post and caption below:

Meanwhile, PeeCee is gearing up for her Bollywood film with Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf, and Zaira Wasim. Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie has been creating quite a stir and is a much awaited film for this year. In fact, the movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and received rave reviews.

(Source: Pinkvilla)

