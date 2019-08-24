Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ heartfelt birthday note for her late father

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who next will be seen in the upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, penned down a heartfelt birthday note for her late father.

She took to social media and posted a video with a long message on her late father's birthday today. Her note read, "Every year on this day Sid and I would look for ways to surprise you... but we never managed to do so! You always knew everything... So I hope wherever you are, You know that you are with us everyday. In everything I do, I think about your encouragement... In every choice I make, I ask for your affirmation... In everything that happens to me, I am grateful for your blessings. Happy Birthday Dad. I wish you were here everyday! We love you. @siddharthchopra89 @madhumalati P.S. - the background song was one of dad’s favourites... one he always used to sing for mom."

Take a look below: