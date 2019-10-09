Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her hubby Nick Jonas is very competitive

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back to the states and she appeared on the show The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon yesterday. She also appeared on the Today show where she spoke about her hubby Nick Jonas and also promoted her movie The Sky Is Pink. On the show, the actress revealed that she was the first one to know about Nick Jonas joining the The Voice for its upcoming spring season.



The actress said that Nick will be filling in for Adam Levine, who left the NBC singing competition series in May after a 16-year stint. She said on the show, “I obviously knew about the news before anyone else. It is super exciting. I think Nick needs to be himself, which he is going to. He knows about music so much. He’s literally been a music prodigy since he was seven years old. It would be amazing to see him work with new musicians.”



She also said about Nick, “He is very competitive. He would be like ‘you better watch out’.”