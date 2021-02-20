Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about an awkward moment between Madhu Chopra and Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has carved a niche for herself with her achievements as an actress in Hollywood and Bollywood. She recently turned author with her memoir titled Unfinished. In an interaction, PeeCee shared an incident from when her mother met Nick Jonas for the first time.

Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival, the actress shared, “It was not supposed to be an introduction to parents. I forgot that she’d be up. And she still teases me about it. I forgot to call her because it was 1 o’clock at night and we were like 10 minutes away. So by the time we took the decision of coming to my house, we were already there."

The actress added, "My mother was so shocked! It was 1 o’clock at night, she is wearing a nightie and we won’t forget this because it was weird for me as well. You are bringing a guy home, it was like kind of strange, and she jumps out of bed terrified.”

Priyanka continued to share that her mom went to her bathroom and started wearing lipstick. She called her in and said, “Why didn’t you tell me? I am not going to come out!” To this, PC said, "If you are not coming out then why are you putting your lipstick on?”

Credits: SpotboyE