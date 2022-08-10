Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get matching tattoos

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas have got themselves matching tattoos.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 14:00
movie_image: 
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get matching tattoos

MUMBAI :Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas have got themselves matching tattoos.

Showing her body arts, including one of her late father's handwriting, a map of the world, and three paw prints, the actress explained the special meaning behind the design behind her ear, which is the same as an inking her husband has elsewhere on his body, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I have a check and a box behind my ears. My husband has them on his arms, because when he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one," she said in a video for British Vogue.

The 40-year-old actress praised Nick - who she married in December 2018, five months after they got engaged - for being a "super thoughtful" husband who has encouraged her to take life more slowly.

She gushed: "My husband is super thoughtful. When he's around, everything feels like it will be OK. He's taught me to approach things from a much calmer place. I was a tornado, still am. A mile a minute, bee in a bonnet, kind of person and he's not."

While Nick is 10 years his wife's junior, Priyanka - who has 12-month-old daughter Malti with the Jonas Brothers singer - recently gushed about the wiseness of her spouse. She said: "He's a wise man beyond his years ... I get affirmations from him all the time, to remind me of my value when I forget or when I get insecure. He just sees through the fog for me. He sees the best in people."


SOURCE-IANS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nick Jonas
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 14:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara walk away from each other, he gets suspicious of Abhir’s parentage?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Raveena Tandon all set for as-yet-untitled OTT show after 'Aranyak'
MUMBAI :After an overwhelming response to her streaming show 'Aranyak', Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who reigned...
Trolls say Kangana's films haven't made as much as 'Pathaan' did on Day 1
MUMBAI : Actress Kangana Ranaut has been trolled on social media for slamming superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest film '...
'Pathaan' director: I'm hungrier than before to create more spectacles
MUMBAI : Director Siddharth Anand, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest action entertainer '...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi impatient with Virat because she wants to spend time with Vinayak
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Trolls say Kangana's films haven't made as much as 'Pathaan' did on Day 1
Trolls say Kangana's films haven't made as much as 'Pathaan' did on Day 1

Latest Video

Related Stories
This could be the Solution to Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ crisis of finding Leading Men for the movie, check out
This could be the Solution to Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ crisis of finding Leading Men for the movie, check out
Priyanka says hubby Nick Jonas' affirmations help her overcome insecurities
Priyanka says hubby Nick Jonas' affirmations help her overcome insecurities
Year Ender 2022! Bollywood actors who became parents this year
Year Ender 2022! Bollywood actors who became parents this year
w
These Celebrity couples publicly revealed their bedroom secrets; Check it out  
From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Ajay Devgn, these celebs have made a considerable contribution in Marathi cinema
From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Ajay Devgn, these celebs have made a considerable contribution in Marathi cinema
Prinyanka Chopra Jonas finally shares a glimpse of her adorable baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, check it out…
Prinyanka Chopra Jonas finally shares a glimpse of her adorable baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, check it out…