Priyanka Chopra is now ambassador of British Fashion Council

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been appointed as the ambassador of positive change by British Fashion Council (BFC). She took to Twitter to share that she will join British Fashion Council (BFC) in supporting its efforts to use fashion as a positive platform to inspire future generations.

"I am thrilled to join the BFC as its ambassador for positive change. Fashion has always been the pulse of pop culture, and can be a powerful force with the ability to connect cultures and bring people together. Through my role, I look forward to celebrating the incredible diversity and creativity of the industry, while working to champion budding and iconic designers doing their part to make an indelible impact on people and our planet," the actress said in a statement.

Caroline Rush, Chief Executive, BFC, said, "Her work as a social activist, promoting causes such as the environment and women's rights, and her commitment to using her reach for good are what have made her one of the industry's most courageous voices and the perfect choice as the BFC Ambassador for Positive Change."

Credits: Times