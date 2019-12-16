Priyanka Chopra overwhelmed as fans scream 'Jijaji aa gaye' on Nick Jonas' entry in Jumanji

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas has been accepted as the national Jiju by everyone in the country. Confirming this fact, PC shared a video in which fans are seen screaming 'Jijaji aa gaye' on Nick Jonas's entry in Jumanji.

In Jumanji: The Next Level, Nick Jonas is seen reprising the role of Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough, which is Alex's avatar in the game Jumanji. In the film, the young aircraft pilot has a weakness to mosquitoes. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Awkwafina, among others.

