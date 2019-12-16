News

Priyanka Chopra overwhelmed as fans scream 'Jijaji aa gaye' on Nick Jonas' entry in Jumanji

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Dec 2019 08:43 PM

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas has been accepted as the national Jiju by everyone in the country. Confirming this fact, PC shared a video in which fans are seen screaming 'Jijaji aa gaye' on Nick Jonas's entry in Jumanji.

In Jumanji: The Next Level, Nick Jonas is seen reprising the role of Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough, which is Alex's avatar in the game Jumanji. In the film, the young aircraft pilot has a weakness to mosquitoes. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Awkwafina, among others.

Have a look at the exciting post below.

Tags > Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Jumanji, McDonough, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Twitter, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
16 Dec 2019 07:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kaima secrets REVEALED ft. Amrapali Gupta I Sehban Azim I Reem Shaikh I Whose most likely to
Kaima secrets REVEALED ft. Amrapali Gupta I... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
16 Dec 2019 07:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddharth Shukla RETURNS to BB 13 I House members target each other during nominations
Siddharth Shukla RETURNS to BB 13 I House members... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days