Priyanka Chopra REACTS to accusations of encouraging nuclear war

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra, who acted in films like Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom and Krrish 3, is regarded as a global icon. The actress, who is also known for the recently released film The Sky Is Pink, has also been very active with her social work. The actress has a huge fan following who look up to her for inspiration.



However, the actress is currently making headline for a controversial reason. Recently, Priyanka made an appearance at Beautycon LA with a ‘Girl, Don’t Yell’ slam. She was snubbed by a Pakistani lady who accused her of supporting war and hatred over love.



The woman had said, “You are a United Nations Goodwill ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this. As a Pakistani, millions of people, like me have supported you in your business,” the woman was completing herself when Priyanka interjected with a “girl, don’t yell, we are all here for love.”



In an interview to the Daily Beast, the Quantico star has broached the subject for the first time. Explaining the situation during the session, she said, “I feel like this is not an opportune moment to talk about it. Second of all, it was unfortunate what happened, and third of all, I never have, never was, and never will be pro-war and that is in my statements itself. My work for all of these years is a testament to that, and I don’t feel I need to keep regurgitating it.”