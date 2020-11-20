Priyanka Chopra’s old interview is getting viral where she recalls time when she was yelled at, READ MORE

MUMBAI: The Global star, Priyanka Chopra has come a long way in her career. Having made her Bollywood debut in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003, to now being a global icon and having acted in Hollywood movies and series, Priyanka Chopra’s journey is commendable. However, this journey wasn’t an easy one, and just like everyone else, the actress also saw her share of struggles. A video of the actress recalling her initial days in Bollywood, shows Priyanka saying that she was yelled at on sets once.

The old video of Priyanka Chopra’s interview is going viral on social media, and it shows her talking about her early days in Bollywood. Priyanka had starred in Andaaz with Akshay Kumar in 2003, and the actress recalled that during the shoot of the film, she was yelled at by the choreographer and was asked to learn how to dance, and then come perform as she couldn’t get the steps right even after 40 takes. “That was one of the first songs I shot and there were multiple things I had to achieve at that point. Once the 40-something-th take had happened and I didn’t get it right… I remember Raju Khan was the choreographer, he is Saroj (Khan) ji’s son. He threw his mic down and said, ‘Just because you’re Miss World, you think you can become an actress? Go learn how to dance and then come back and perform,’” said Priyanka.

She then mentioned that after Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna went into labour, the schedule was cut short. After she returned, she started learning kathak. “Even if you don’t know something, if you have the ambition to be somewhere, if you prepare yourself, you have the ability to be better than everyone else,” said Priyanka.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in The White Tiger, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. PeeCee also has Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes. This morning she dropped the first rushes of the film, and it left fans excited.

