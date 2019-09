MUMBAI: Rajesh Khattar and his wife Vandana Sajnani are on cloud nine! After 11 years of their marriage, the two finally welcomed a healthy baby boy.



While wishes have been pouring in from all sides, a special note from someone doubled their happiness! Taking to her Instagram handle, Vandana shared a video and some pictures of a handwritten note from none other than Priyanka Chopra. With her name embossed in golden fonts, Priyanka wrote inside, ‘Welcome home baby Vanraj Krishna Khattar. With lots of Love. Gramma Chopra.’



Take a look below: