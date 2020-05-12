News

Priyanka Chopra shares pic of 'first day out in two months'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2020 04:36 PM

MUMBAI: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a photograph of herself stepping out of the house for the first time in two month amid the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a photograph of herself sporting a designed face mask.

"Eyes are never quiet. #FirstDayOutIn2Months Thanks for the masks @avoyermagyan," she wrote along side the picture.

(Also read: Priyanka Chopra's new pic packed with sunshine, cuddles )

Designer Manish Malhotra commented: "Your eyes Sparkle always".

Actress Esha Gupta dropped a smiling emoji with heart eyes.

Recently, Priyanka shared a picture of herself cuddling her two pet dogs Diana and Gino.

Alongside the adorable image, she captioned: "Sunshine is better with cuddles. @[email protected]"

(Also read: Throwback to Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra's wild night out )

Tags Priyanka Chopra Jonas Lockdown COVID-19 outbreak Manish Malhotra Esha Gupta TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

TV shows which supposedly won’t return post the...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Mother's Day special!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here