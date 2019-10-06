News

From Priyanka Chopra to Shraddha Kapoor! Here are the top 5 of India’s most-followed on Instagram. Find out!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Oct 2019 02:00 PM

Giving back to back hits, from Stree, Saaho and now, Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor has been making it to the news by receiving immense love from fans who are extremely happy to see their icon taking over the silver screen. 

And now, big news for all Shraddha Kapoor fans out there is that she is in the top 5 of India's most-followed on Instagram. With 34.9 million followers on Instagram, she's at the esteemed fifth spot. With 44.9million m, Priyanka Chopra is on the first position, Virat Kohli with 41.6m on second, Deepika Padukone with 39.2m on third, Alia Bhatt with 37.5m, and 34.9m Shraddha Kapoor gains the fifth position.  

Fans are going gaga over her unique characters. Looking forward, Shraddha Kapoor has Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3, both of which are sequels and look extremely interesting. 

The actress has kickstarted shooting for her upcoming film Baaghi 3 as she posted some pictures from the sets of Baaghi 3. Also, the audience is also looking forward to witnessing her eccentric dance move in Street Dancer, soon.


Tags > Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, most-followed on Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Star Plus launches TED Talks India Nayi Baat

Star Plus launches TED Talks India Nayi Baat
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai

past seven days