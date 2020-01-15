News

Priyanka Chopra to star in English web series Citadel opposite Richard Madden

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2020 05:33 PM

MUMBAI: Our very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra  is on fire these days, as she just finished her shotting for her upcoming movie film The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. The actress was last seen in Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akthar.

The digital world is growing rapidly and everyone these days is staring in a web series. Priyanka Chopra who has made her name internationally with her series Quantico will now star in a series called Citadel with Hollywood star Richard Madden. The series is created by The Russo Brothers - Anthony Russo and Joe Russo with The Family Man directors Raj and DK. They are the same directors who made Go Gone Goa to which a sequel to the movie was announced today.

Priyanka shared the news saying, "Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented @maddenrichard and incredible @therussobrothers on this new series. Get ready! CITADEL will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon. @amazonstudios @agbofilms #CITADEL."

This is a big project for Priyanka as she will be working with the Russo Brothers are known to direct Marvel films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018). and the latest Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Check the post below :

