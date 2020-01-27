News

Priyanka Chopra stuns in her pre-Grammys look

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jan 2020 01:24 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday shared her pre-Grammys' party look. Wearing a champagne satin backless gown, Priyanka is definitely leaving her fans in awe of her fashion statement.

"Pre-Grammys," Priyanka wrote on Instagram alongside a few images in which she is seen posing in the gown, paired with a pair of matching stilettoes and nude make-up. She left her middle-parted wavy hair down.

Reacting to Priyanka's look, actress Mrunal Thakur commented: "omg, so hot."

American actress Hilary Duff called her "pretty".

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji posted "stunning" on Priyanka's pictures.

Priyanka also shared behind-the-scenes of het makeup session.

The 62nd edition of the awards will take place in the US on Sunday (January 27 in India)

Tags > Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Pre-Grammys, Instagram, Mrunal Thakur, Hilary Duff, Tanishaa Mukerji, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
25 Jan 2020 06:04 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss is BIASED towards Siddharth Shukla | Vishal shouldn’t have been punished- Vishal’s brother
Bigg Boss is BIASED towards Siddharth Shukla |... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
25 Jan 2020 06:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai to have a fight again | Rashami Desai to get caught by Himesh
Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai to have a fight... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days