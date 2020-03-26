News

Priyanka Chopra takes the #SafeHandsChallenge with a twist; watch

To spread awareness about COVID-19, actress Priyanka Chopra has taken the #SafeHandsChallenge.

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2020 11:25 AM

MUMBAI: The world is dealing with a crisis because of the deadly coronavirus. Considering the gravity of the situation, it is extremely important that everyone should take safety measures and maintain cleanliness. Celebrities are also trying their best to do their bit and spread awareness so that things can be controlled as soon as possible. Actress Priyanka Chopra made sure to do her bit. 

The diva is leaving no stone unturned in spreading all the possible awareness. Only recently, she and Nick Jonas got in touch with WHO officials and discussed a lot of information and myths about COVID-19. Now, Priyanka has taken the #SafeHands challenge, for which she was nominated by WHO director-general Dr Tedros. She took to social media and shared a video of her washing her hands, albeit with a twist. She was also singing a song that was penned by her and Nick Jonas and emphasised on the importance of washing hands. 

