Priyanka Chopra turns 38, B-Town wishes pour in for b'day girl

MUMBAI: Bollywood took to social media on Saturday, to wish Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her 38th birthday.

Kareena Kapoor, who worked with Priyanka in "Aitraaz", posted a picture from the set of "Koffee With Karan", where she can be seen with the birthday girl.

"Happy birthday Priyanka. May you continue to inspire the world. Hugs from across the globe," she captioned the image.

Anushka Sharma wrote: "Happy birthday Priyanka. You are strong, a fighter and inspiration to many. Here's wishing you a splendid birthday."

Along with her wish, Anushka shared a still from "Dil Dhadakne Do", the film where the two actresses had shared screen space.

Sonam Kapoor posted a picture where she is seen hugging Priyanka.

"Happy birthday, Priyanka. I hope you have a fantastic day today, and I can't wait to meet you in a person," Sonam wrote.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram stories, Huma Qureshi wrote: "My girl crush teaching me how it's done. Happy birthday."

Actresa Rakul Preet Singh called Priyanka a "rockstar".

Actor Maniesh Paul tweeted: "Happy birthday @priyankachopra keep shining...stay blessed."

Priyanka is currently spending time with her husband Nick Jonas in their home in Los Angeles.

