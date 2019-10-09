Priyanka Chopra wants to be the lady James Bond

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra, who has acted in films like Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom and Krrish 3, wants to be the lady James Bond.



The actress recently made the revelation that she wants to see a Bond film with a female star in the lead. Taking to Britain's Metro newspaper, the actress stated, "I've always been keen on (playing James Bond) but I can't put myself into the race obviously." When asked who she sees as the female lead, she quickly exclaimed, 'myself'.



The Sky Is Pink actress further added, "I think, in my lifetime it would be amazing to have a female Bond. Whether that's me or someone else, it's something I would love to see."