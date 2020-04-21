News

Priyanka Chopra's homemade hair-pack solution for the scalp

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Apr 2020 06:33 PM

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has turned beautician! The actress has come up with DIY tips to take care of your scalp and hair during the quarantine days.

The actress shared a video on Twitter where she can be seen preparing a hair pack with yogurt, egg and honey, the last one being her "secret ingredient".

Priyanka suggested that this is a treatment for those suffering from scalp-related problems like dry scalp and dandruff.

Sharing the ingredients in a tweet, she wrote: "Full Fat Yogurt, 1 tsp honey, 1 egg. Let it sit in your hair for 30 min and rinse with warm water.

Disclaimer: while this works wonders (for me), it doesn't smell the best. You may need to shampoo twice to remove all the yogurt, and then condition as usual."

Fans shared their inputs in the comments section. A user wrote: "Please do it on nick purely for our entertainment."

Another fan shared inputs regarding how to reduce the bad smell caused by egg and commented: "Using essential oil will reduce the bad smell. Works like a charm."

Another fan quizzed: "What is the remedy for gray hair?"

Tags Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Bajirao Mastani Quantico The Sky Is Pink Barfi! TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Rituparna Sengupta helping people in...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here