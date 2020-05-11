News

Priyanka Chopra's new pic packed with sunshine, cuddles

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 May 2020 10:10 PM

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas's latest picture on Instagram is loaded with sunshine and cuddles.

The actress took to the photo-sharing website and shared a picture of herself cuddling her two pet dogs Diana and Gino.

Alongside the adorable image, she captioned: "Sunshine is better with cuddles. @[email protected]"

Also read: (Priyanka Chopra’s special contribution to health workers)

Priyanka had earlier shared a photograph of herself along with Gino, a German shepherd.

Recently, she joined several Bollywood and international personalities for the online I For India concert.

Also read: (Priyanka Chopra's homemade hair-pack solution for the scalp)

Tags Priyanka Chopra Jonas dogs Diana Gino Bajirao Mastani The Sky Is Pink Barfi! Mary Kom Mujhse Shaadi Karogi Dil Dhadakne Do TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mother's Day special!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Making of Jodha Akbar

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here