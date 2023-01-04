From Priyanka-Nick to Bollywood's A-list, global celebs throng NMACC opening (Ld)

The who's who of the arts and entertainment world, both Indian and international, gathered for the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Gardens, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai, on Friday evening.
MUMBAI: The who's who of the arts and entertainment world, both Indian and international, gathered for the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Gardens, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai, on Friday evening.

The Ambani family was in full attendance at the opening of Nita Ambani's dream cultural project -- Mukesh Ambani arrived with his daughter Esha and her father-in-law, Dilip Piramal, Akash Ambani came with wife Shloka Mehta, and Anant Ambani with fiancee Radhika Merchant.

And then the red carpet saw a procession of celebrities, from 'Citadel' star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, who had landed in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, along with their daughter Malti Marie, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (with wife Anjali and daughter Sara), to Bollywood's Great Khans -- Shah Rukh (with wife Gauri, Aaryan and Suhana), Salman, Aamir (dressed down in casual kurta and blue jeans, and with his many children).

The A-plus list included 'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth, who came in tees, jeans and sandals, Uddhav, Rashmi and Aditya Thackeray, celebrated sculptor Jeff Coons, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, 'Never Have I Ever' star Poorna Jagannathan, and the American supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Giving them competition in getting paparazzi attention were Saif Ali Khan and Kareena (striking in red), Ranveer Singh and Deepika (looking lovingly into each other's eyes for the cameras), Alia Bhatt (with Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan), Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Ektaa Kapoor with father Jeetendra and brother Tusshar, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Sonam Kapoor.

The centre opens with an exhibition titled 'Sangam/Confluence', which features the works of artists Bharti Kher, Bhupen Khakhar, Ranjani Shettar, Ratheesh T., and Shantibai, and international trend-setters such as Anselm Kiefer, Cecily Brown, Francesco Clemente, Lynda Benglis, and Raqib Shaw.

The exhibition has been curated by Jeffrey Deitch and Ranjit Hoskote.

The second opening exhibition is centred around the world of fashion and history. Curated by Hamish Bowles, global editor-at-large, 'Vogue', and designed by Patrick Kinmonth and Rooshad Shroff, the exhibition will showcase Western couture inspired by India.

The Centre's opening will also feature the expansive musical, 'Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation'. Playwright and director Feroz Abbas Khan has put up this kaleidoscopic narration of Indian history and culture told through the Natya Shastra, the ancient Sanskrit treatise on the performing arts.

This performance boasts over 700 performers and will feature dance, music, and puppetry.

SOURCE: IANS

