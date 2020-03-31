News

Priyanka, Nick contribute towards COVID-19 relief funds

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Mar 2020 06:43 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop singer husband Nick Jonas have contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the couple has donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others.

"These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry," she wrote.

"Nick and I have donated to these charities: @unicef, @FeedingAmerica, @goonj, #DoctorsWithoutBorders, @nokidhungry, @GiveIndia, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, #Aseema, and #PMCARES fund."

Priyanka thanked the organisations and added: "They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories... no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this."

Tags actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nick Jonas husband wife Star couple coronavirus pandemic TellyChakkar

