News

Priyanka, Nick enjoy working out in sun amid COVID-19 lockdown

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 05:36 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star hubby Nick Jonas treated themselves to a nice workout session at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Nick took to his instagram stories, where the two can be seen sporting athleisure and performing lunges in the sun.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in "The Sky Is Pink", directed by Shonali Bose. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim among many others.

She will next be seen in "The White Tiger", the Netflix movie co-starring Rajkummar Rao and based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is produced by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora.

Tags Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas The Sky Is Pink Shonali Bose Farhan Akhtar Zaira Wasim The White Tiger Netflix Rajkummar Rao TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here