Priyanka-Nick to Jeff Coons: Global celebs show up for NMACC opening

The who's who of the arts and entertainment world, both Indian and international, gathered for the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Gardens, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai, on Friday evening.
The Ambani family was in full attendance at the opening of Nita Ambani's dream cultural project -- Mukesh Ambani arrived with his daughter Esha, Akash Ambani came with wife Shloka Mehta, and Anant Ambani with fiancee Radhika Merchant.

The opening exhibition titled 'Sangam/Confluence' features the works of leading Indian artists Bharti Kher, Bhupen Khakhar, Ranjani Shettar, Ratheesh T., and Shantibai, and international trend-setters such as Anselm Kiefer, Cecily Brown, Francesco Clemente, Lynda Benglis, and Raqib Shaw.

The exhibition has been curated by Jeffrey Deitch and Ranjit Hoskote.

The second opening exhibition is centred around the world of fashion and history. Curated by Hamish Bowles, global editor-at-large, 'Vogue', and designed by Patrick Kinmonth and Rooshad Shroff, the exhibition will showcase Western couture inspired by India.

The Centre's opening will also feature the expansive musical, 'Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation'. Playwright and director Feroz Abbas Khan has brought put this kaleidoscopic narration of Indian history and culture told through the Natya Shastra, the ancient Sanskrit treatise on the performing arts.

This performance boasts over 700 performers and will feature dance, music, and puppetry.

"Citadel" star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, who landed in Mumbai on Friday, along with their daughter Malti Marie, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (along with wife Anjali and daughter Sara) are attending the glittering event along.

So are Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya, and Penelope Cruz, French fashion designer Christian Louboutin, and the internationally renowned sculptor Jeff Koons.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, dressed down in understated kurta and jeans, showed up with his children, even as Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt amped up the glam quotient with their curated-for-the-occasion looks.

SOURCE -IANS

