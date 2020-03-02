News

Priyanka, Nick's unseen mushy pics from 'Sucker' video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2020 04:16 PM

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas and his actress wife Priyanka Chopra are all about love in an unseen photo taken during the shoot of "Sucker" -- their first music video together as a couple.

The star couple had exchanged vows in 2018 and in the following year, they shot together the music video of "Sucker". Coincidentally, the song is also the first single of the Jonas Brothers, consisting of Nick, Joe and Kevin, together in six years.

Celebrating the one-year anniversary of the song, Nick posted two photos on Instagram. In the first photo, Nick and Priyanka are seen holding hands with their backs facing the camera. The second one features the Jonas family -- Joe, Kevin and their respective wives Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

"We've had so many ups and downs as a band & today as we're all sitting here reflecting on the last year, we can't help but realize how lucky we are," Nick wrote.

"We have the best fans in the world and we get to do all of this as a family?! Happy 1 Year to you guys and we love you all. Thank you!" he added.

Tags Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Sucker Sophie Turner Danielle Jonas TellyChakkar

