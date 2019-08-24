News

Priyanka pens emotional note on father's birth anniversary

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Aug 2019 07:30 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra has penned an emotional note on her father Ashok Chopra's birth anniversary.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of him. The picture shows her father smiling while a song plays in the background.

She captioned the image: "Every year on this day Sid and I would look for ways to surprise you... but we never managed to do so! You always knew everything... So I hope wherever you are, You know that you are with us everyday.

"In everything I do, I think about your encouragement... In every choice I make, I ask for your affirmation... In everything that happens to me, I am grateful for your blessings."

Priyanka concluded: "Happy Birthday Dad. I wish you were here everyday! We love you... P.S. - the background song was one of father's favourites... One he always used to sing for mom."

Priyanka, who lost her father in 2013 to cancer, has often spoken about her love for her dad. She even has a tattoo with the words "Daddy's lil girl" written on her forearm.

(Source: IANS) 

