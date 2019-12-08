News

Priyanka: Serving as Goodwill Ambassador privilege of my life

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Dec 2019 03:30 PM

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was honoured with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights.

She was felicitated with the award at the 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball on Wednesday here.

Priyanka even took to Instagram to share what the award means to her.

"I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for #UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life.

"Special thank you to Geetanjali Master, UNICEF India, Marissa Buckanoff, my UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Chief, Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, Caryl Stern, UNICEF USA President and CEI, and Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director | #UNICEFSnowflake Thank you to my team for your constant support," she wrote.

Congratulating his wife, Nick Jonas said that he is proud of her.

"I am proud of who you are and the good you've brought into the world as a goodwill ambassador with @unicef @unicefindia for over 15 years now. You inspire me every single day by just being you. Congratulations my love," Nick wrote.

On the film front, Priyanka was recently seen in the Hindi film "The Sky is Pink". She is currently shooting for Netflix's "The White Tiger" along with RajKummar Rao.

Tags > Priyanka, Serving, Goodwill, Ambassador privilege, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
06 Dec 2019 07:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 Highlights I Hindustani Bhau and Shehnaz Gill's verbal violent face-off
Bigg Boss 13 Highlights I Hindustani Bhau and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
06 Dec 2019 07:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss Day 63 I Asim Riaz express his felling for Himanshi Khurana in BB 13 house
Bigg Boss Day 63 I Asim Riaz express his felling... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shabbir Ahluwalia
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
VJ Bani
VJ Bani
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee

past seven days