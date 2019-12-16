Priyanka's Insta post informs wrap-up of 'The White Tiger' shoot

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up shoot for "The White Tiger", the Netflix movie co-starring Rajkummar Rao and based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.



Priyanka, who has been shooting in Delhi, took to Instagram to announce the news.



"Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger," she wrote.



Thanking the film's cast and crew, the actress wrote: "It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can't wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.."



Addressing her co-actors Rajkummar Rao and debutant Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka further wrote: "thankhank you @gouravadarsh for being an incredible lead( No1)!! I can't wait for the world to see you as Balram.. @rajkummar_rao finally! I'm so glad we did this together. Keep sending me memes!!"



She also thanked her film's director Ramin Bahrani and Mukul Deora, who is producing the movie in association with Netflix.



"@r_bahrani1963 thank you for your kindness and for bringing one of my favourite books alive with such care and justice. Thank you #MukulDeora for choosing to make this film and for such an excellent execution to such a hard shoot. The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile!! And of course @Netflix and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP."



"Here's to many more! Much love for the rest of the shoot guys! See you at promotions!! PS: Also can't wait for the holidays. fly fly #anotherflight" signed off Priyanka.



"The White Tiger" is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's debut novel of the same name. The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is produced by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora.

Source: IANS