Priyanka's manager recalls Bollywood biggies asking her not to work with actress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently corroborated what many people knew about the power dynamics she experienced in the Hindi film industry, now her overseas manager Anjula Acharia has reacted to all the uproar caused by the actress's revelation.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 22:52
movie_image: 
Priyanka's manager recalls Bollywood biggies asking her not to work with actress

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently corroborated what many people knew about the power dynamics she experienced in the Hindi film industry, now her overseas manager Anjula Acharia has reacted to all the uproar caused by the actress's revelation.

The actress had shared during a podcast that the reason behind her moving to Hollywood was because she felt she was "pushed in a corner by the industry collectively".

Anjula took to Twitter to reply to a fan page and talked about the noise that �naysayers' make.

The Twitter user wrote: "Since #PriyankaChopra has finally spoken up, I would request everyone to read on of Anjula Acharia (PC's US manager)'s interview where she tells how when she signed PC for the talent deal, a group of Bollywood folks including a director producer and some actors bitched about PC and tried convincing her from not working for her as according to them she was a talentless actor with no potential in the US, and that she would suffer massive losses. Anjula mentioned she went back with tears in her eyes."

Anjula had told Forbes back in 2021 that how a Bollywood director-producer and some members of the fraternity advised her against signing with Priyanka.

Replying to the tweet, Anjula tweeted, "Naysayers are just noise! You have to tune it out @priyankachopra is undeniable and we proved them all wrong :))) I knew she would be a global star the first time I saw her on TV."

SOURCE-IANS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who recently corroborated what many people knew about the power dynamics she experienced in the Hindi film industry .TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 22:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
'Massive win' for Priyanka that she didn't end up like SSR: Apurva Asrani
MUMBAI:After Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about being "pushed to a corner" in Bollywood in a podcast, National Award...
Priyanka's manager recalls Bollywood biggies asking her not to work with actress
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently corroborated what many people knew about the power dynamics she experienced...
Chitrangda Singh on working with Sara Ali Khan: I messaged Saif
MUMBAI:Actress Chitrangda Singh, who will be seen next in 'Gaslight', says she messaged actor Saif Ali Khan to talk...
Before aiming for Oscars, get your distribution game right: Guneet Monga
MUMBAI : Having been to the Oscars twice, you're bound to know how things work in the Western entertainment industry....
Reena Kapoor on her character transformation in 'Aashao Ka Savera'
MUMBAI:Actress Reena Kapoor, who is shown playing the role of a widow -- Bhavna, in the show 'Aashao Ka Savera......
Recent Stories
'Massive win' for Priyanka that she didn't end up like SSR: Apurva Asrani
'Massive win' for Priyanka that she didn't end up like SSR: Apurva Asrani

Latest Video

Related Stories
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Must Read! Co-sisters who share a great rapport with each other
Priyanka
'I might get into trouble for saying this,' says Priyanka about pay parity
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion
Priyanka Chopra has Valentine's Day plan with Celine Dion
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get matching tattoos
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get matching tattoos
Priyanka says hubby Nick Jonas' affirmations help her overcome insecurities
Priyanka says hubby Nick Jonas' affirmations help her overcome insecurities
From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Ajay Devgn, these celebs have made a considerable contribution in Marathi cinema
From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Ajay Devgn, these celebs have made a considerable contribution in Marathi cinema