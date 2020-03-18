Priyanshu Painyuli joins the team of RSVP'S upcoming movie 'Rashmi Rocket'!

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket revolves around a girl living in Kutch, Gujarat played by Taapsee Pannu who is blessed with the gift of running extremely fast.

The makers have now announced that Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Rashmi's husband in the film.

Priyanshu shares, "Akarsh reached out to me for this role and I grabbed it" The actor also reveals that Akarsh Khurana and Priyanshu have been friends for a while since their theatre days.

The reason Priyanshu agreed for playing the role isn't friendship but purely how the husband supports and helps his athelete-wife in this journey. The character is also important and has a lot of weightage in the film.Priyanshu will be seen playing the role of an army officer in the film.

This sports genre film has now reached an excitement at a new level as a new part unfolds of the story. The audiences are all excited to know how the final product will be and are eyeing on this film. The makers will start their shoot next month in Kutch.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.