Producer Dinesh Vijan speaks about sequel of Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree

MUMBAI: The horror-comedy Stree featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor broke box office records. It successfully managed to scare people as well as make them laugh out loud. The twist in the tale in the end left the audience wanting more. Stree marked the directorial debut of Amar Kaushik and proved to be a winner with the audience and critics alike.

With producer Dinesh Vijan sharing details on creating a horror universe with his films, the producer reveals about the sequel of Stree. The film Stree has left the audience wanting more, and producer Dinesh Vijan has plans on treating fans with lots of interesting horror genre films. With the Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film RoohiAfza in the making, producer Dinesh Vijan shares about creating a horror universe in the upcoming years. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, speaking about the Janhvi and Rajkummar starrer, Vijan revealed interesting details about the film. The producer shared how it’s been only three months since they have started filming RoohiAfza and still has two songs to shoot. Followed by four months of post-production, Vijan shared how a film is like a baby and takes nine months to deliver. He also shared that RoohiAfza being his first film with the Dhadak star and third with Rajkummar, the film is slated to release in April 2020

Meanwhile, talking about the plans about his Horror universe, Dinesh Vijan shared that the horror universe will feature a film titled Munjha which is slated to release in 2021 and revealed about a sequel of Stree. Vijan shared that in March 2021, there is a plan to release another horror-comedy titled Munjha which goes on floors next year in August 2020. Sharing details about the sequels of films Stree, RoohiAfza, and Munjha, Dinesh Vijan shared that Part 2 will arrive over the next five years, three years after the original film was released. Revealing details on Part 2 of the films, Vijan revealed that each part will answer the question to the first part ended, with all three films coming together in a series of two films that deal with the bigger picture and larger conflict.