Producer Prerna Arora applauds her 'role model' Ekta Kapoor as 'Crew' clocks 100 Crore at the box office

Prerna Arora

MUMBAI : Renowned film producer Prerna Arora penned a heartfelt open letter on social media, expressing admiration and support for fellow producer Ekta Kapoor. She congratulated Ekta on the blockbuster success of "Crew," starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. In her letter, Prerna Arora commended Ekta as her "role model" and emphasized the importance of having a female producer contributing to the success of a major film.
Prerna Arora emphasized the resilience and determination needed to overcome skepticism and carve a path for female producers to flourish in Bollywood, stating, "I believed in the story and proceeded nonetheless." She highlighted her own achievements with films such as "Padman," "Toilet," and "Rustom" as evidence of the capability of female producers to deliver box office hits and gain industry acclaim.

Celebrating Ekta Kapoor, Prerna said, “Women can be behind finances and prove to be great producers apart from acting and directing. Many HATS that women can wear! Congrats to EKTA for another victory and crossing 100 crore feat. This is a much bigger victory as there is a female behind the producer's seat, it's easy to picture male producers with multiple 100 crore films without raising eyebrows."

Stating her own example, Prerna further cited, “When I started backing films on important subjects, industry did have its doubts of female producers and how it can affect the numbers, but I believed in the story and went ahead anyways. It's when my films Padman, Toilet, Rustom did well on BO, then people started believing in me.” Prerna's intriguing filmography has garnered both social acclaim and commercial box office successes.

"Females don't have to pick a chair to sit, but get her own chair and make space! Cheers to more such female filmmakers/producers/cinematography. So keep going! Take that step,” signs off Prerna. 

The open letter circulating on social media reached Ekta Kapoor, prompting her to express gratitude to Prerna for the sweet and encouraging gesture via her story.

Amidst the ongoing success of "Crew," Ekta Kapoor remains at the forefront, while Prerna Arora prepares for her upcoming projects. This includes the Telugu film ‘Hero Heeroine,’ featuring Divyah Khossla and a captivating ensemble cast, alongside the Hindi film ‘Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy.’ The latter stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Arbaaz Khan, Shivin Narang, Tusshar Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, and Suchitra Krishnamoorthy, marking the OTT debut of Nidhhi Agerwal and Tusshar Kapoor, adding an intriguing dimension to the project.

