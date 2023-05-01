Project K: Deepika Padukone’s first look gets compared to Dune; netizens say, “Sasta copy of DUNE”

MUMBAI : In the South film industry, it’s a kind of a tradition that on the birthdays of the actors, first look or a teaser of the film gets released. It’s Deepika Padukone’s birthday today, and the makers of Project K have unveiled the first glimpse of the actress from the movie.

We don’t get to see the actress’ face in the first look, but the caption written on it grabs the attention, “A hope in the dark.” However, one more thing has grabbed the attention of the netizens.

So, people on social media are comparing the poster to Hollywood film Dune. A netizen tweeted, “Ye kya Desi Dune ban rahi hai kya.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Sasta copy of DUNE n the MANDLORIAN.” One more netizen tweeted, “Dune Indian remake looking good.”

Well, Project K is one of the most awaited upcoming movies. The film also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. It is being shot in Hindi and Telugu, and will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The release date of Project K has not been officially announced, but reportedly, the movie might release by the end of this year or in early 2024. It will be Deepika Padukone’s first pan-India release, and her fans are excited about it.

Meanwhile, Deepika is gearing up for the release of Pathaan which will hit the big screens on 25th January 2023. The movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles.

