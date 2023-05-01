Project K: Deepika Padukone’s first look gets compared to Dune; netizens say, “Sasta copy of DUNE”

The first look poster of Deepika Padukone from Project K has been unveiled today on her birthday, and the actress’ look is being compared to Hollywood film Dune. Read on to know more…
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : In the South film industry, it’s a kind of a tradition that on the birthdays of the actors, first look or a teaser of the film gets released. It’s Deepika Padukone’s birthday today, and the makers of Project K have unveiled the first glimpse of the actress from the movie.

We don’t get to see the actress’ face in the first look, but the caption written on it grabs the attention, “A hope in the dark.” However, one more thing has grabbed the attention of the netizens.

Also Read:  Deepika Padukone birthday: Here’s why Pathaan is an important film for the actress

So, people on social media are comparing the poster to Hollywood film Dune. A netizen tweeted, “Ye kya Desi Dune ban rahi hai kya.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Sasta copy of DUNE n the MANDLORIAN.” One more netizen tweeted, “Dune Indian remake looking good.”

Is the poster also giving Dune vibes to you? Let us know in the comments below…

Well, Project K is one of the most awaited upcoming movies. The film also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. It is being shot in Hindi and Telugu, and will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The release date of Project K has not been officially announced, but reportedly, the movie might release by the end of this year or in early 2024. It will be Deepika Padukone’s first pan-India release, and her fans are excited about it.

Meanwhile, Deepika is gearing up for the release of Pathaan which will hit the big screens on 25th January 2023. The movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Also Read:  Makers of Project K treat Deepika Padukone’s fans with a glimpse of the actress from the film

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

