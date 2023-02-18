Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer to release on THIS date

Finally, the wait is over! Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project K has got a release date. Read on to know more about it...
MUMBAI: Project K is one of the most awaited upcoming films. It stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Moviegoers have been waiting for the release date of the film, and today, on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri, the makers have shared a poster of the film and announced the release date.

Project K is slated to release on 12th January 2024. Vyjayanthi Movies tweeted, “Happy Mahashivratri. #Prabhas @SrBachchan @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms.”

Project K is said to be a futuristic sci-fi movie, and it is being directed by Nag Ashwin. The poster of the movie has impressed one and all.

A netizen tweeted, “Can't wait for the madness of #ProjectK.” Another Twitter user wrote, “What the hell is nag ashwin building!!!!!! Can't wait.” One more netizen wrote, “Can't wait for this one...Hollywood level.” Check out the tweets below...

Project K is a pan-India movie and will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Moviegoers are excited for the film for many reasons like Prabhas and Deepika Padukone coming together for the first time, Prabhas and Big B coming together for the first time, and of course it’s futuristic sci-fi movie, a genre that not many filmmakers have explored, so it will be something new for moviegoers.

The buzz about Project K has been quite good, and reportedly, it will be released in two-parts. The movie also stars Disha Patani in a pivotal role.

Are you excited about Project K? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 11:49

