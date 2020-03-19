THIS is proof that Salman Khan defies age!

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan, also known as Dabanng Khan and the Sultan of Bollywood, has given us many blockbuster hits. He is one of the few bankable stars of Bollywood who assures a business of more than 100 crores.

The actor is known for his hard work and dedication. Even his weakest movies like Race 3 and Tubelight crossed 100 crores.

Over the years, we have seen Salman portraying different kinds of roles: a cop, a mentally challenged person, an army officer, and a civilian. He gives his best shot to every role and every character he plays.

Now, his fans have shared an amazing post about his looks over the years on social media. The actor looks as young as ever, and age seems to be just a number for him.

Have a look.

As we see, the superstar defies age and manages to look better now than he did before.

On the work note, he will next be seen in Prabhudeva's movie Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is slated for an Eid 2020 release.