'A proud moment for Indian cinema', says Ahmareen Anjum, Loki of 'RRR'

Ahmareen Anjum, who played the role of the tribal girl Loki in the film 'RRR', shared her happiness at 'Naatu Naatu' getting the Best Original Song trophy at the Golden Globes 2023.
MUMBAI :  Ahmareen Anjum, who played the role of the tribal girl Loki in the film 'RRR', shared her happiness at 'Naatu Naatu' getting the Best Original Song trophy at the Golden Globes 2023.

Anjum took to social media and wrote: "This is truly a proud moment for our Indian cinema. I would call this a phenomenal and historic achievement for the cast and crew of the film. And what could be a better accomplishment than our art getting recognition in the highest global arenas?

"I was beaming with joy when I got to know about this achievement and I was praying for this to happen. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to M.M. Keeravaani Sir, Rajamouli Sir and my entire team of 'RRR'."

The actress has also worked in the movies 'Sir', 'Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal' and 'Class of 83'.

Sharing her feelings about being a part of SS Rajamouli's movie, the actress said: "I am glad to be a part of this path breaking movie which has given me so much. In fact, this is not just a movie, but a masterpiece created in India. From the cast to the crew, everyone worked really hard for this magic to happen.

"Our movie also got nominated in the category 'Best Picture-Non English', which is an accomplishment for everyone. I consider myself fortunate and lucky to have played a vital role in this film."

'Naatu Naatu' has been choreographed by Prem Rakshith and Chandrabose penned the lyrics, which were set to music by M.M. Keeravaani.

Source Ians 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 22:00

