THIS proves that Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are great buddies

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has garnered accolades for her work in films like Kedarnath and Simmba. She might be a couple of films old but she has already made a place for herself in the entertainment industry by showcasing her talent. She is indeed one of the most popular star kids and enjoys a huge fan following. Interestingly, she herself is a big fan of her step-mom and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.



The duo shares a great bonding. In several interviews, Kareena has given us an insight into her and Sara's relationship. In an interview with Filmfare, Bebo called Sara her bar hopping partner. She further added by saying that they are nothing less than best buddies. Time and again, Sara has also revealed a lot of things about her bond with step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan. During Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, Sara revealed, "My mom (Amrita Singh) dressed me for my father's wedding. A lot of people would be of the opinion that Kareena was being weird or mom was being weird. It was very comfortable."



Also, in an interview with Filmfare, Sara said that her relationship with Bebo is based on friendship and respect. "I do think that Kareena is my friend, but more than that, she is my father's (Saif Ali Khan) wife. I respect her, and realize that she makes my father happy," Sara mentioned. On Koffee with Karan, Sara revealed that she never calls Bebo 'Choti Ma' or 'Kareena Aunty'. Sara told Karan, ‘Bebo herself told me, ''You have a mother and you have a great mother and what I want is for us to be able to be friends.'”



Sara is also a self-proclaimed Poo fan. During her interview on Famously Filmfare, she mentioned that she is a big fan of Kareena Kapoor's character Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and that she still can't believe Bebo is her step-mom. Sara once revealed that people keep telling her that she has willed Bebo into her life.