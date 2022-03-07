In Public Interest: 'Janhit Mein Jaari' to get sequel

Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer 'Janhit Mein Jaari', which is a story of a young girl selling condoms, is going to have a sequel with another riveting subject issued in public interest as planned by the makers of the film, reveal sources.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 15:45
movie_image: 
In Public Interest: 'Janhit Mein Jaari' to get sequel

MUMBAI: Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer 'Janhit Mein Jaari', which is a story of a young girl selling condoms, is going to have a sequel with another riveting subject issued in public interest as planned by the makers of the film, reveal sources.

Unlike other socially relevant films, this one was headlined by a female star, Nushrratt Bharuccha. The sequel is on the cards headlined by a female star only.

The film was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore including the cost for prints and advertising worldwide, it has already recovered Rs 23 crore in its satellite, digital and music rights. Additionally it received a Rs 2 crore subsidy from the Madhya Pradesh government and close to Rs 4 crore at the box office.

As per sources a south production house has approached Bhanushali Studio Limited for the Tamil, Telugu and Punjabi remake rights of 'Janhit Mein Jaari' with an A-list female star in each language.

The film sparked much-needed conversation around the taboo subject and it would be interesting to see how it's adapted for different regional audiences!

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav, Rajesh Raghav and Mukesh Gupta, co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, a Zee Studios release, 'Janhit Mein Jaari' released worldwide in cinemas on June 10.

Source: INS

Bollywood Nushrratt Bharuccha movie Janhit Mein Jaari sequel Zee Studios Juhi Parekh Mehta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 15:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Horrible! Check out THESE actresses who accused their spouses and in-laws of domestic violence
MUMBAI: TV stars are public figures and whatever they do, everything gets scanned. Their private lives also make it to...
Heartbreaking! Find out the kids who are embroiled of dirty custody battles of THESE television couples
MUMBAI: Separations and divorces in the glamour world are nothing new. But the children become the ultimate victims of...
STYLISH! Dhanashree Verma Chahal rocks CROP TOP with a long skirt or a pair of pants?
MUMBAI: Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma is married to Yuzvendra Chahal, who is one of India's leading...
Whoa! From luxurious lifestyle to salary per film, all you need to know about Shamshera fame Vaani Kapoor
MUMBAI: Vaani Kapoor is going to win over millions of hearts again as she is set to appear in her upcoming movie...
Unbelievable! Bigg Boss fame Gauhar Khan was rejected from Slumdog Millionaire and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She made her Bollywood debut with...
Khushwant Walia on being part of Nishabd: It feels great to be a part of such change
MUMBAI: Khushwant Walia is a part of director-producer Mitu’s upcoming project titled Nishabd on the new channel...
Recent Stories
Whoa! From luxurious lifestyle to salary per film, all you need to know about Shamshera fame Vaani Kapoor
Whoa! From luxurious lifestyle to salary per film, all you need to know about Shamshera fame Vaani Kapoor
Latest Video