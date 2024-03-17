Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda dance to the dhol after grihapravesh ceremony

Lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda took their relationship to the next level as they tied the knot on March 15 after years of courtship. Fans' anticipation reached fever pitch as they eagerly awaited official pictures from the wedding, and their patience was finally rewarded today.
MUMBAI: Lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda took their relationship to the next level as they tied the knot on March 15 after years of courtship. Fans' anticipation reached fever pitch as they eagerly awaited official pictures from the wedding, and their patience was finally rewarded today. The photos offer a glimpse into their fairy-tale day, sure to leave everyone spellbound with their love story.

But the festivities didn't end there! Later in the day, the newlyweds made a grand entrance at Pulkit's Delhi home, where they were greeted by the lively beats of dhol for the traditional griha pravesh ceremony.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda made a grand entrance at their Delhi home after tying the knot. As the newlyweds arrived, Pulkit stepped out of the car first and, like a true gentleman, hurried to open the door for his radiant bride. Adorned in a stunning saree, Kriti exuded the glow of a newlywed, while Pulkit looked dashing in his traditional attire.

Social media is buzzing with numerous glimpses of the couple, joyfully dancing to the vibrant beats of the dhol alongside their relatives. Both Pulkit and Kriti are seen completely immersed in the festivities, their happiness palpable and infectious.

The couple took to Instagram to share their wedding pictures, accompanied by a poetic caption that reads, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!"

The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off on March 13, followed by the wedding ceremony on March 15 in Delhi. The couple opted for a small and cozy affair, prioritizing precious moments with their loved ones. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional Indian ceremony at the beautiful ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Delhi NCR.

For the uninitiated, the couple's love story sparked on the sets of Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. During the film's promotion, Kriti addressed the dating rumors, stating that they were not rumors.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda dance to the dhol after grihapravesh ceremony
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda dance to the dhol after grihapravesh ceremony
