Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s Mehendi ceremony pictures has our hearts

The Mehendi pictures of the newlywed couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are out and it defies nothing but love
movie_image: 
1

MUMBAI : The newly married couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are the talk of the town and are grabbing the attention of the fans, the couple much their marriage has been attracting the eyeballs of the fans with their appearances in different B Town parties and events, when the couple got married the fans all over were not keeping calm and were showering all the love for them by sharing wishes and sharing posts all over the internet.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married on March 15 and the pictures of their wedding are floating all over the internet that are getting lot of love from the fans, well now the couple has dropped few pictures from their Mehendi ceremony and these pictures has our hearts and getting lot of love from the fans.

Also read- Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are now married, here are the first pictures


Definitely every picture mentioned above defines nothing but love, our beloved couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were seen doing their best and looking very cute as they were prepping for the marriage. We really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of the couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda that are setting some lovely goals and we shall look forward to see more of such pictures coming from the couple.

What are your views on these lovely pictures of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Throwback: Pulkit Samrat and Mouni Roy's memorable stint in the iconic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

 
 

