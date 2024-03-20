Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s Mehendi ceremony pictures has our hearts

MUMBAI : The newly married couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are the talk of the town and are grabbing the attention of the fans, the couple much their marriage has been attracting the eyeballs of the fans with their appearances in different B Town parties and events, when the couple got married the fans all over were not keeping calm and were showering all the love for them by sharing wishes and sharing posts all over the internet.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married on March 15 and the pictures of their wedding are floating all over the internet that are getting lot of love from the fans, well now the couple has dropped few pictures from their Mehendi ceremony and these pictures has our hearts and getting lot of love from the fans.

Definitely every picture mentioned above defines nothing but love, our beloved couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were seen doing their best and looking very cute as they were prepping for the marriage. We really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of the couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda that are setting some lovely goals and we shall look forward to see more of such pictures coming from the couple.

