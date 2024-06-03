Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's adorable wedding invitation steals hearts

MUMBAI: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are ready to get married after dating for more than five years. Several sources indicate that the pair will tie the knot later this year, even though they have not yet announced their wedding date. Pulkit and Kriti's wedding invitation has suddenly gone viral on social media during all of this.

The couple appear on Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding invitation, sitting on a balcony and gazing out at the azure ocean. Kirti is seen accompanying Pulkit with their animal companion as he plays the guitar. The card honors Pulkit and Kriti's passion for music and the beauty of the natural world. It ends with the following message, “Can’t wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit & Kriti.”

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda met on the sets of the 2019 action-comedy Pagalpanti and fell in love with each other. They recently got engaged in the presence of their families and are reportedly tying the knot on March 13.

On Valentine's Day of this year, Kriti and Pulkit also gave away details about their impending March wedding by exchanging romantic Instagram photos with mysterious captions. Pulkit commented, “I do” in response to Kriti's writing, "Let's 'March' together." Fans began to question if the pair was planning a March wedding as a result of this.

Subsequently, the popular news portal was also informed by an individual close to the pair that “Kriti and Pulkit wanted to get married this year and they have also locked a date. It is on March 13. The preps have already started.” However, as of right now, no information about the location of their wedding has been made public.

Previously, Pulkit Samrat discussed their connection and how they complement each other in an interview with the popular news portal.

“As best friends or companions, we push each other to grow individually in our own lives and focus on work. Both of us are ambitious individuals. We have had our share of slips in our careers, and so we need that constant push. I am lucky to have her in my life, as she keeps me grounded and on track. So, right now, that’s what we are doing—just trying to be the best version of ourselves so that we can be even better for each other,” he said.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credit- News 18

