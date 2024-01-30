Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda engaged: Aww! A complete timeline of the Pagalpanti couple’s love affair

MUMBAI : Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been painting the town red with their love. They are one of those couples from the Hindi film industry who never shy away from expressing their love for each other. They have always been vocal about their relationship and fans love them for it. Well, these two stars also often take to their Instagram handle to share pictures that are proof of the fact that they are head-over-heels in love with each other.

It seems that things are really going great for the two and they are ready to take the next step in their relationship. That’s right, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda just got engaged and their pics are going viral, making the fans excited for another celebrity wedding.

Here’s a look at their cute love story;

Kriti and Pulkit met on the sets of Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti and then there were rumors that they might be a couple. During a later interview Kriti even confirmed that they were together, “No. They are not rumors” She did not say anything at first since she wanted her parents to know about them first.

Kriti added, “And when you start seeing someone, I think there's a time for everything... when you're comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months.”

The couple has packed the PDA on their social media posts as well. Take a look;

Aren't the duo the cutest couple in B-town?

After nearly 4 years of dating, the couple got engaged. The couple have worked together in films like Pagalpanti, Taish, and Veerey Ki Wedding.

credit-Pinkvilla