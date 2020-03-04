Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda launch Delhi branch of Mukesh Chhabra's casting school

MUMBAI: Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda inaugurated Bollywood casting ace Mukesh Chhabra's Delhi branch.

The Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company aims to felicitate aspiring actors in Delhi and nearby regions in their journey to a big break in the world of films. Casting facility in the Capital means aspirants of these areas will no longer have to travel to Mumbai for auditions.

"We will opening another branch in Chandigarh next week, and we will expand to many more cities. Casting for Bollywood films will be done in all my city offices, so that no talent remains unnoticed," said Chhabra, at the inauguration of the Delhi branch.

Pulkit Samrat shared: "When I decided to start acting, it was very difficult for me to get guidance because I didn't know anyone in the industry. Now with this setup in Delhi itself, it will be easy for aspirants to get a fair chance and learn from an experienced person like Mukesh ji."

Kriti added: "Now, aspirants won't have to leave their parents and families to follow their dream of being an actor. They can come here, give auditions easily and, who knows, get a big break in the industry."

The Delhi branch of The Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company is located in the Safdarjung development area of Hauz Khas.