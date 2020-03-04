News

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda launch Delhi branch of Mukesh Chhabra's casting school

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Mar 2020 12:30 AM

MUMBAI: Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda inaugurated Bollywood casting ace Mukesh Chhabra's Delhi branch.

The Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company aims to felicitate aspiring actors in Delhi and nearby regions in their journey to a big break in the world of films. Casting facility in the Capital means aspirants of these areas will no longer have to travel to Mumbai for auditions.

"We will opening another branch in Chandigarh next week, and we will expand to many more cities. Casting for Bollywood films will be done in all my city offices, so that no talent remains unnoticed," said Chhabra, at the inauguration of the Delhi branch.

Pulkit Samrat shared: "When I decided to start acting, it was very difficult for me to get guidance because I didn't know anyone in the industry. Now with this setup in Delhi itself, it will be easy for aspirants to get a fair chance and learn from an experienced person like Mukesh ji."

Kriti added: "Now, aspirants won't have to leave their parents and families to follow their dream of being an actor. They can come here, give auditions easily and, who knows, get a big break in the industry."

The Delhi branch of The Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company is located in the Safdarjung development area of Hauz Khas.

Tags Pulkit Samrat Kriti Kharbanda Mukesh Chhabra Mukesh Hauz Khas TelleyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
03 Mar 2020 09:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Awww! Ranveer Singh hugs his bodyguard before jetting off to London
Awww! Ranveer Singh hugs his bodyguard before... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here