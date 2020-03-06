PUMA signs Bollywood Icon Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new Brand Ambassador

MUMBAI: Global sports brand PUMA has teamed up with Bollywood Icon Kareen Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador. With this association, Kareena joins the brand’s roaster of dynamic women personalities like Adriana Lima, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Sara Ali Khan, MC Mary Kom, and Dutee Chand.

Known for her dedicated fitness routine, Kareena will be the face for PUMA’s soon-to-be launched Studio Collection – a low-intensity training apparel collection perfect for Yoga, Barre, and Pilates workouts. Channelling her sartorial workout looks, the collection is sure to keep one moving from the studio to the streets with a practice in style.

“What I connected most with PUMA is that they have always been pushed boundaries, encouraging women to be their unapologetic self. This resonates deeply with me because it’s something I’ve always believed in and followed for myself, whether in my personal or professional life,” said Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been brought on board as the brand ambassador. “This new partnership with PUMA gives me an opportunity to connect with and encourage more women to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle. Fitness is an essential, integral part of my life and I truly enjoy it in its various forms whether its Yoga, Pilates or even just a morning walk. I’m looking forward to everything Puma and I have planned in the coming months.

Speaking about the association, Abhishek Ganguly, General Manager, PUMA India and Southeast Asia says, “Kareena personifies our philosophy ‘where the gym meets the runway’. She is not only an inspiration but is also a true embodiment of what it means for women to maintain a healthy lifestyle while donning multiple hats. We are thrilled to have her join the PUMA family. Through this association we aim to ignite a stronger women’s narrative for the brand.”