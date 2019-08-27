Pune Court summons Akshaye Khanna, producers over 'Section 375'

A Pune Civil Court has summoned actor Akshaye Khanna and the producers of the upcoming film "Section 375" for allegedly showing lawyers in negative light.

Akshaye, along with producers Kumar Mangal Pathak and Abhishek Mangal Pathak, has been asked to appear before the court on September 9.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film is based on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. In the movie, Richa Chadha plays a public prosecutor fighting to get justice for her client, who claims she was raped by a filmmaker (played by Rahul Bhatt), being defended by Akshaye Khanna's character in court.

An advocate has filed a petition in the court, claiming the movie's trailer and promos portays court procedures in a wrong way.

According to the reports, the petitioner also slammed the makers over a scene in the film, in which advocates are seen taking cross-statements of a rape survivor and openly asking her objectionable questions in the courtroom.

The advocate stated that "such cross-statements are never recorded in an open court but only in-camera".

Source: IANS