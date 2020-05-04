News

Punyakarma Foundation donates one lakh packets of food

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 May 2020 05:47 PM

MUMBAI: Vishal Kandhari the Owner of " Mother Nature Studios " has voluntarily converted his organization into A 'Food Packets' Packaging & Distribution Unit since 30th March 2020. The Punyakarma team also has actress Karishma Chandok Modi and Amit Gandhi (Investment Banker) as the Other 2 Directors. The foundation has recently distributed one lakh Ready to Eat Nutritious  Food Packets. Speaking on this Vishal says, " We as a team feel blessed to touch this mark. This is sheer hard work & Dedication to the Cause which has taken shape and I pray to almighty that we are able to continue to serve the Needy people in These Difficult Times. I am also grateful and thankful to people like Imtiaz Ali, Tiger Shroff, Javed Ali, Ashish Vidyarthi, Pallavi Joshi, Johny Lever, Manmeet ( Meet Bros ) & Rishina Kandhari who have done their bit and publicized our good cause through their social media handles.”

