Pushpa 2: The Rule Madness takes over the Internet ! The makers announced, "Pushpa Mass Jaathara begins tomorrow"

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 23:30
movie_image: 
Pushpa

MUMBAI: 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is undoubtedly the most anticipated film of 2024 coming from Indian cinema. With the buzz for the film keeping on rising, the audiences are leaving no moment to show their excitement towards the film. With the film on track for its grand theatrical release on August 15th, 2024, With post-production is in full swing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to give a cinematic spectacle like never before to the masses in cinemas.

As the month of April begins today, the buzz for the film is about to soar new heights, and the makers has now teased the audiences with a special hint.

Today on the social media, the makers of 'Pushpa 2 The Rule' has dropped a post featuring Allu Arjun's hand as Pushpa and captioned,
"It's that time of the year

#PushpaMassJaathara begins tomorrow

Exciting announcement loading. Stay tuned

#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worlds on 15th AUG 2024."

The news is sure to bring smile for Pushpa and Allu Arjun fans. It is well known that Allu Arjun will be celebrating his birthday on April 8th, and the fans are awaiting a special surprise on Allu Arjun's birthday.

With the film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gearing up for global release in cinemas on August 15, 2024, the makers promise an unforgettable cinematic experience, and it cannot be denied that across the globe, the film will bring madness to cinema halls.

After the record-breaking success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' in 2021, National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun is returning to rule in this sequel directed by maestro Sukumar.

Slated to release in cinemas in August 15th 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Mythri Movie Makers  and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Pushpa Mass Jaathara Allu Arjun PUSHPA maestro Sukumar Mythri Movie Makers Mythri Rashmika Mandanna Fahadh Faasil TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 23:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pushpa 2: The Rule Madness takes over the Internet ! The makers announced, "Pushpa Mass Jaathara begins tomorrow"
MUMBAI: 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is undoubtedly the most anticipated film of 2024 coming from Indian cinema. With the buzz...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Khanzaadi to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of...
Student of the Year 3: Fan Fiction - Netizens have their set of cast for the third part of the movie
MUMBAI: Student of the Year has been one of the successful franchise of Indian cinema, the first part of the movie...
Avneet Kaur sets the Instagram on fire and she is looking super hot in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI: Social media star and actress Avneet Kaur has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience all over the...
Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone to star in a movie together?
MUMBAI: All the fans all over the internet are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming projects of the actor Aamir Khan...
Chamkila actress Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on pregnancy rumours – Check video
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on 24th September last year in Udaipur, Rajasthan and we had...
Recent Stories
Pushpa
Pushpa 2: The Rule Madness takes over the Internet ! The makers announced, "Pushpa Mass Jaathara begins tomorrow"
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Avneet
Avneet Kaur sets the Instagram on fire and she is looking super hot in this new photoshoot
Aamir
Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone to star in a movie together?
Parineeti
Chamkila actress Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on pregnancy rumours – Check video
Kriti
Crew: Kriti Sanon's BIGGEST box office openers before the heist comedy
Tabu
Crew takes over Times Square! Becomes the biggest opening Hindi film in North America this year!
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Balaji Motion Pictures & Kareena Kapoor Khan score a hat-trick with 'Crew'!