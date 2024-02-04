Pushpa 2 The Rule: Makers announce OFFICIAL release date of teaser

MUMBAI : Pushpa: The Rise became a sensational hit in India and even gained a lot of attraction internationally. The movie starred Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the movie gave a lot of recognition to both the actors after its release in 2021. The movie is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime. The public embraced the film tremendously, both domestically and internationally. The film revolved around the illegal trade of red sandalwood.

Allu Arjun won a national award last year for the Sukumar directorial. When the film's creators revealed that Pushpa 2: The Rule would be the sequel, the crowd went wild. Allu Arjun’s first look from the movie was revealed long time ago and the audience became very curious to know what the movie would hold in store for them this time. Additionally, Pushpa 3, the film's sequel and ostensibly the final installment in the series, was revealed with the title, ‘Pushpa 3: The Roar’. It appears that with more changes on the horizon, things will only get more fascinating from here on out.

Earlier, we had reported that the makers are planning to release the teaser of the movie on 8th April which is also Allu Arjun’s birthday. While those reports were speculative, now the makers have officially announced the release date of the teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Check out the post below:

So it is going to be Allu Arjun’s birthday on 8th April and the fans are very eager to know what’s going to happen in the teaser. This is going to be really interesting since the movie’s release date of 15th August is also coming close.

